Oil pipeline blown up in Russia's Rostov Oblast – video

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that another Russian military facility, an oil pipeline in the village of Azov, has been blown up.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: On the night of 6 April, a pipeline near the settlement of Azov in Rostov Oblast transporting petroleum products from a local oil depot to tankers in the port area of the Azov Sea Port was blown up.

Advertisement:

The loading of tankers with petroleum products has been suspended indefinitely.

DIU indicated that the pipeline was used by Russia for military purposes.

Support UP or become our patron!