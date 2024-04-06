All Sections
Oil pipeline blown up in Russia's Rostov Oblast – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 April 2024, 11:24
Oil pipeline blown up in Russia's Rostov Oblast – video
Screenshot

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has reported that another Russian military facility, an oil pipeline in the village of Azov, has been blown up.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) 

Details: On the night of 6 April, a pipeline near the settlement of Azov in Rostov Oblast transporting petroleum products from a local oil depot to tankers in the port area of the Azov Sea Port was blown up.

The loading of tankers with petroleum products has been suspended indefinitely.

DIU indicated that the pipeline was used by Russia for military purposes.

Subjects: explosionRussiaoil
explosion
Russians strike Kharkiv district two times in the evening
Russians attack Kharkiv
Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine's east and centre; explosion rocks Kharkiv
