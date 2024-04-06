Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon has stated that he wants to restore Moldova's strategic partnership with Russia, which is supposedly what the majority of Moldovan citizens desire.

Source: Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker, citing Dodon's statement on Saturday (6 April), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Igor Dodon emphasised that 6 April marks the 32nd anniversary of Moldova establishing diplomatic relations with Russia and vowed to restore the strategic partnership with Moscow if he returns to power.

He firmly believes that his team "will be able not only to fully restore the strategic partnership with Russia but also to bring relations to a new level".

"Friendship and cooperation with Russia and the Russian people are in the national interests of Moldova and the Moldovan people. All public opinion polls show that this is what the majority of our citizens want, despite the openly anti-Russian policy pursued by the Sandu-PAS regime," Dodon said.

At the same time, Igor Dodon has recently stated that he is "not selfish and does not want to run for office at any cost" and is ready to support another candidate.

Background: One of the latest opinion polls in Moldova has revealed that incumbent President Maia Sandu may lose the presidential election. However, it does not take into account the opinion of the Moldovan diaspora, among whom support for Sandu is very high.

