IAEA reports drone detonation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 April 2024, 17:59
IAEA reports drone detonation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The International Atomic Energy Agency has reported that a drone detonated at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Sunday, 7 April.

Source: International Atomic Energy Agency on X; RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian news agency

Quote from the IAEA: "IAEA experts have been informed by the ZNPP that a drone detonated on site today. Such detonation is consistent with IAEA observations.

Quote from IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi: "I urge [the warring sides] to refrain from actions that contradict the 5 IAEA principles and jeopardise nuclear safety."

Details: The IAEA did not specify which country’s drone has detonated.

Before the IAEA report appeared online, Russian propaganda claimed, citing the power plant’s Russian occupation administration’s press service, that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the dome of the power plant’s unit №6. They said the power unit suffered no critical damage and there were no casualties, reporting a normal radiation background.

Rosatom, Russia’s state-controlled nuclear energy corporation, claimed that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was subject to an unprecedented series of drone attacks, which injured three of the power plant’s employees.

Ukraine has not yet offered a comment on the ZNPP attacks.

