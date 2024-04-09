US urges Russia "not to play dangerous games" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The United States has called on Russia to return control of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to Ukraine and asked Russia not to play dangerous games.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the United States Department of State

Details: The Department of State noted that they are monitoring the situation at the station and have seen the official report of the IAEA, which notes that the damage caused by the drone strike did not jeopardise nuclear safety.

Quote from Matthew Miller: "Russia is playing a very dangerous game with its military seizure of Ukraine’s nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe. It’s dangerous that they’ve done that and we continue to call on Russia to withdraw its military and civilian personnel from the plant, to return full control of the plant to the competent Ukrainian authorities, and refrain from taking any actions that could result in a nuclear incident at the plant."

Background: On 7 April, Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, announced at least three direct strikes on the main structures of the containment vessel of one of the ZNPPʼs reactors on Sunday.

