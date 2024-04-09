Zelenskyy inspects fortifications being built in Kharkiv Oblast – photo, video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspected the construction of defences and fortifications near the border with Russia.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Kharkiv Oblast is a very important front. We have to be prepared. And the Russians must see that we are ready to defend ourselves. And our people must understand that Ukraine is prepared in case the enemy tries to attack."

Details: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that the fortifications consist of an extensive system of trenches, dugouts and other types of shelters.

Barrier lines are being set up in the oblast: concrete pyramids, dragon's teeth, and anti-tank ditches.

The Office of the President noted that the project for the construction of fortifications was developed by the Ministry of Defence, taking into account the experience of soldiers on the first line of defence.

