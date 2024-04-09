Pro-Kremlin activist convicted in Czechia for calls for "de-Ukrainisation"

Nela Lisková, Czech activist and misinformer, has been sentenced by the Ostrava District Court to probation for numerous instances of defamation, including for the call for the "de-Ukrainisation" of Czechia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Czech Radio

Details: The Czech police started investigating Lisková’s posts on Twitter (X), which caught the attention of former Czech Minister of Culture Daniel Herman, in June 2023.

On 9 April, the court sentenced Lisková, who had also called for the "de-Ukrainisation and denazification of Czechia" on Twitter (X), to eight years of probation with a delay of two years. The court also obliged her to delete the contents of her Twitter account.

Lisková was tried for inciting hatred.

Over the last few years Lisková has made manipulative posts about Muslims, sexual minorities and the members of the Czech Pirate Party on social media.

She also spread defamatory claims against Olga Richterová, a member of the Czech Parliament from the Czech Pirate Party, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as against refugees.

Specifically, Lisková tweeted a photo of Zelenskyy with the following caption: "I hope everyone who supports this Nazi monster and his followers will be held accountable. Our mission will be de-Ukrainisation and denazification of the Czech Republic".

The sentence has not been finalised, as Lisková filed an appeal right in the courtroom.

Earlier, Nela Lisková led the so-called Office of the Donetsk People’s Republic and called herself an "honorary consul" of the so-called "Donetsk People’s Republic".

In 2017, this organisation was banned for illegal activity.

In the past, Lisková also spread disinformation on social media, for instance, about vaccination during the pandemic, and the migration crisis.

