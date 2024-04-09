Ukraine seizes corporate rights of Nuclear Fuel Production Plant from Russian company TVEL
Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 16:38
The National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has agreed a decision for compulsory seizure of shares in the private joint-stock company Nuclear Fuel Production Plant. The relevant document was signed by the President of Ukraine.
Sources: governmental materials at the disposal of Ekonomichna Pravda
Details: The government intends to seize shares belonging to the TVEL Joint Stock Company (Russian Federation), whose indirect beneficiary is the Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom.
Within a month, the government must ensure the compulsory seizure of said property.
Background:
- Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy company, has planned to build a plant for the production of fuel assemblies near the town of Yuzhnoukrainsk, near which the Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant is located.
