Russians conduct over 40 attacks on two fronts within 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian forces repelled more than 40 Russian attacks in total on the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka front on 9 April.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Over the past day, 66 combat encounters occurred in the combat zone. In total, the enemy launched seven missile attacks and 73 airstrikes, as well as 81 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements."

Details: The General Staff reports that the Ukrainian forces repelled the largest number of Russian attacks on the Bakhmut front. "On the Bakhmut front, our soldiers repelled 25 attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to improve their tactical positions," the report says.

The Ukrainian troops managed to repel 20 Russian attacks on the Novopavlivka front.

"On the Novopavlivka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, to the east from Vodiane and Urozhaine, where the Russians supported by aircraft tried to breach the defence of our forces 20 times," the General Staff reported.

Two Russian attacks were repelled on the Kupiansk front, three on the Lyman front, six on the Avdiivka front and three more on the Orikhiv front.

On the left bank of Kherson Oblast, the Russian troops launched one attack on the positions of the Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Krynky.

