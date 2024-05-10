All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine increases revenue from ferrous metal exports to almost US$1 billion

Economichna PravdaFriday, 10 May 2024, 15:18
Ukraine increases revenue from ferrous metal exports to almost US$1 billion
Pouring of liquid metal in open-hearth furnace. Stock photo: Getty Images

In January-April this year, Ukraine's metallurgical businesses increased revenues from ferrous metal exports by 16.56% year-on-year to US$959 million. 

Source: Ukraine’s State Customs Service, as Interfax-Ukraine reports

Details: Thus, ferrous metals accounted for 7.14% of total revenues from exports of goods during this period, compared to 6.18% in January-April 2023. In April, revenues from ferrous metal exports totalled US$207 million. 

Advertisement:

At the same time, Ukraine increased imports of similar products by 25.8% to US$454 million in January-April this year. In April, products worth US$131 million were imported. 

In addition, in the first four months of 2024, Ukraine reduced exports of metal products by 8.1% to US$306 million. In April, they were exported for US$77 million. 

Imports of metal products increased by 47.2% to US$326 million over the same period. In April, these products were imported for US$92 million. 

Background:  In the first four months of 2024, Ukrainian steelmakers increased production of pig iron by 25%, steel by 33%, and rolled products by 30.5%. Steel production increased by 24.5% compared to April 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: