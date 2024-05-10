All Sections
Ukrainian government allocates over US$176 million to rebuild power grid

Economichna PravdaFriday, 10 May 2024, 16:28
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Getty Images

At its meeting on 10 May, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers (government) decided to allocate UAH 7.168 billion (roughly US$176.59 million) to rebuild the Ukrainian power grid.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: "These funds will be used to purchase equipment to restore the high-voltage grid and to better synchronise the power systems of Ukraine and the EU. We are grateful to the World Bank Group for providing grants for the implementation of this project," Shmyhal said.

The prime minister added that the government has also allocated an additional UAH 189.5 million (US$4.79 million) to continue repairs of apartment buildings in Kyiv Oblast.

"Last year, the Government allocated UAH 639 million [roughly US$16.1 million] for this purpose. Now it is important to complete all projects quickly and efficiently so that people can return to their homes," the prime minister said.

