Aftermath of Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

One man has been killed and three others have been injured in a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Details: The Russians also damaged six private homes and three cars.

It is reported that over the past 24 hours, the Russians bombarded 24 settlements in Sumy Oblast. A total of 210 attacks were recorded.

