Serbian President says country's ambassador will soon return to Kyiv

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Belgrade. Photo: Vučić on Instagram

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Belgrade.

Source: Vučić on Instagram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Following the meeting, the chief of state said that Serbia's ambassador would shortly return to his post in Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We discussed and agreed on improving bilateral relations, with a special desire to organise an economic forum between businessmen of the two countries in the near future," Vučić added.

He said they also talked about the path of both countries to membership in the European Union and the urgent need for peace in Ukraine.

"I also pointed out to Minister Kuleba the problems Serbia faces, especially at the international level," the Serbian President pointed out, without specifying what exactly it was about.

The Serbian Embassy in Ukraine has been temporarily closed due to security concerns since March 2022.

Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and expressed his support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also met with his Serbian counterpart, Marko Đurić.

Media report that Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in Belgrade on Sunday, marking the first visit by a Ukrainian high-ranking official to Serbia since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war.

Serbia, Russia's Balkan ally, has frequently condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN and other international forums, but has refused to support international sanctions against the Kremlin.

Serbian President Vučić has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy three times since 2022, most recently in Tirana for the Ukraine-Balkans conference in February.

Vučić insisted on omitting references of sanctions against Russia from the summit's final resolution.

Support UP or become our patron!