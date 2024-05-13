All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Boxing: Fury and Usyk teams scuffle before fixture ​– video

Monday, 13 May 2024, 17:45
Boxing: Fury and Usyk teams scuffle before fixture ​– video

The teams of WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) and WBC belt holder Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) picked up a fight before the event where Usyk and Fury, both undefeated in their professional careers, are to compete on 18 May.

Source: IFL TV; Champion

As a result of the conflict, Tyson's father, John Fury, was injured. Early reports claim that Fury, Sr. headbutted one of the Ukrainian's teammates and suffered a cut himself.

Advertisement:

For reference:

The Usyk-Fury fight will take place on 18 May. The fight was originally scheduled for 17 February, but the Englishman was injured during a training camp.

It was also reported that world champion Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KO’s) could become a replacement in case Oleksandr or Tyson were unable to enter the ring.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: