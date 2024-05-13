First underground school opens in Kharkiv – photos

Classes being held in an underground school in Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv City Council

The first underground school, which was built in the Industrial district of the city of Kharkiv, held its first full lessons for children on 13 May.

Source: Kharkiv City Council

According to Kharkiv City Council, 230 children have started studying at this educational institution. The underground school will be able to accommodate 900 children.

all Photos: Kharkiv City Council

Olena Zbytska, Head of the Department of Education for Kharkiv’s Industrial district, says lessons will be taught in two shifts in a mixed format, with some children studying in person and some remotely.

Primary school-age children will have three lessons and secondary school pupils will have four, the city council noted.

"We’ve tried to create an environment that’s similar to an ordinary school. We have classrooms, a resource room for sessions with a psychologist, and a teachers' room where teachers gather between lessons. There is also a canteen and a medical office," Zbytska said.

Background:

The construction of the school was completed in early April. The premises were built in compliance with all safety requirements, and the 20 classrooms have been equipped to provide a comfortable learning environment for the students.

It was recently reported that a trial school day had been conducted. The day included a briefing for the children from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service about the rules of mine safety and how to recognise dangerous objects.

