Ukraine's Foreign Minister supports Serbia's EU membership after meeting with Serbian President

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić during his visit to Belgrade to discuss bilateral relations and European integration.

Details: During the meeting, the Foreign Minister thanked the Serbian President for agreeing to hold a Ukrainian-Serbian business forum and to continue the work of the Serbian diplomatic mission in Ukraine for the first time since March 2022.

Quote: "We also discussed our countries’ path toward the European Union. The project of a united Europe will only be complete with the accession of Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans," he added, referring to the future EU membership of Ukraine and Serbia.

Background:

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reportedly arrived in Belgrade on Sunday, 12 May. It is the first visit of a Ukrainian official to Serbia since the start of Russia's full-scale aggression.

Serbia, Russia's ally in the Balkans, has repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN and other international forums, but has refused to join international sanctions against the Kremlin.

Serbian President Vučić has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy three times since 2022, most recently in Tirana for the Ukraine-Balkans conference in February.

