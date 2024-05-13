All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister supports Serbia's EU membership after meeting with Serbian President

Oleh PavliukMonday, 13 May 2024, 20:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister supports Serbia's EU membership after meeting with Serbian President
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Photo: Kuleba on Twitter (X)

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić during his visit to Belgrade to discuss bilateral relations and European integration.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba on Twitter (X)

Details: During the meeting, the Foreign Minister thanked the Serbian President for agreeing to hold a Ukrainian-Serbian business forum and to continue the work of the Serbian diplomatic mission in Ukraine for the first time since March 2022.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We also discussed our countries’ path toward the European Union. The project of a united Europe will only be complete with the accession of Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans," he added, referring to the future EU membership of Ukraine and Serbia.

Background: 

  • Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reportedly arrived in Belgrade on Sunday, 12 May. It is the first visit of a Ukrainian official to Serbia since the start of Russia's full-scale aggression.
  • Serbia, Russia's ally in the Balkans, has repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN and other international forums, but has refused to join international sanctions against the Kremlin.
  • Serbian President Vučić has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy three times since 2022, most recently in Tirana for the Ukraine-Balkans conference in February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: