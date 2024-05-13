All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


New IRIS-T air defence system to arrive in Ukraine in May – German ambassador

Ivanna KostinaMonday, 13 May 2024, 21:02
New IRIS-T air defence system to arrive in Ukraine in May – German ambassador
German Ambassador Martin Jaeger. Stock photo: his Twitter (X)

Germany will supply Ukraine with an IRIS-T air defence system in May. A number of such systems will be sent to Ukraine over the next two years.

Source: German Ambassador Martin Jaeger in an interview broadcasted on air of Ukraine’s national 24/7 joint newscast on 13 May, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Besides the Patriot systems, there is also an IRIS-T system. There are already some systems here. And another one will arrive in May. In addition to this, we promised to Ukraine that we will deliver more of these systems next year and in 2026. So we are gradually working on extending the Ukrainian air defence."

Advertisement:

Jaeger added that the support for Ukraine will correspond to the country’s needs. At the moment Germany sees Ukraine’s biggest need in air defence systems.

At the moment Ukraine already has two German Patriot air defence systems, and the supply of a third one is expected.

Background:

  • The federal government of Germany rejects the possibility of NATO’s participation in Ukraine’s air defence.
  • Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, believes that Western states could send their military instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers on the ground and protect them from Russian attacks with supplementary air defence systems.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: