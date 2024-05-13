New IRIS-T air defence system to arrive in Ukraine in May – German ambassador

Germany will supply Ukraine with an IRIS-T air defence system in May. A number of such systems will be sent to Ukraine over the next two years.

Source: German Ambassador Martin Jaeger in an interview broadcasted on air of Ukraine’s national 24/7 joint newscast on 13 May, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Besides the Patriot systems, there is also an IRIS-T system. There are already some systems here. And another one will arrive in May. In addition to this, we promised to Ukraine that we will deliver more of these systems next year and in 2026. So we are gradually working on extending the Ukrainian air defence."

Jaeger added that the support for Ukraine will correspond to the country’s needs. At the moment Germany sees Ukraine’s biggest need in air defence systems.

At the moment Ukraine already has two German Patriot air defence systems, and the supply of a third one is expected.

Background:

The federal government of Germany rejects the possibility of NATO’s participation in Ukraine’s air defence.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, believes that Western states could send their military instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers on the ground and protect them from Russian attacks with supplementary air defence systems.

