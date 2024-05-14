Statement by Ukrainska Pravda editorial office regarding threats against Mykhailo Tkach

Mykhailo Tkach, the head of the Ukrainska Pravda's investigation departmen. Photo: from his Facebook

On 10 May, Mykhailo Tkach, the head of Ukrainska Pravda's investigative journalism department, received a message from a person who introduced himself as Oleksandr Slobozhenko (the focus of a recent investigation, Unfit for Service) with a proposal to "conclude a settlement" in exchange for a monetary reward. The communication concludes with the phrase "I advise against putting off your response. I can fight, too."

Unauthorised individuals attempted to enter Mykhailo’s bank account several times on 11 May, but were unsuccessful.

The journalist began receiving dozens of calls from unfamiliar numbers and text messages containing passcodes from banks and credit organisations.

On 13 May, emails containing threats were sent to at least 10 Ukrainska Pravda employees:

"I have written to Tkach about this, but it appears he did not get the message. I'll try to get my points across one last time. Sometimes the ability to keep your mouth shut can save lives. My offer to settle the situation peacefully stands; I await a response. S."

It is worth noting that emails with the same content were sent not only to the editorial team, but also to the UP journalists’ personal email addresses, including some that had not been used in a long time.

We believe this was intended to influence and intimidate Mykhailo Tkach and other Ukrainska Pravda staff.

The editors have made a statement to the law enforcement agencies regarding these attempts to coerce, threaten, and restrict journalistic activity, and have requested them to establish the identity of the sender of these messages.

Background: Ukrainska Pravda has learned from sources in law enforcement that Slobozhenko's departure from Ukraine was due to his inability to serve in the military, namely "serious health problems". Yet in videos posted on social media, the young person is seen engaging in activities that are not appropriate for very ill patients: in addition to racing in expensive cars, he is seen pushing a barbell, somersaulting into a pond, riding on water and regular motorbikes, driving snowmobiles, and so on.

