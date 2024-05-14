All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Statement by Ukrainska Pravda editorial office regarding threats against Mykhailo Tkach

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 May 2024, 15:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda editorial office regarding threats against Mykhailo Tkach
Mykhailo Tkach, the head of the Ukrainska Pravda's investigation departmen. Photo: from his Facebook

On 10 May, Mykhailo Tkach, the head of Ukrainska Pravda's investigative journalism department, received a message from a person who introduced himself as Oleksandr Slobozhenko (the focus of a recent investigation, Unfit for Service) with a proposal to "conclude a settlement" in exchange for a monetary reward. The communication concludes with the phrase "I advise against putting off your response. I can fight, too."

Unauthorised individuals attempted to enter Mykhailo’s bank account several times on 11 May, but were unsuccessful.

The journalist began receiving dozens of calls from unfamiliar numbers and text messages containing passcodes from banks and credit organisations.

Advertisement:

On 13 May, emails containing threats were sent to at least 10 Ukrainska Pravda employees:

"I have written to Tkach about this, but it appears he did not get the message. I'll try to get my points across one last time. Sometimes the ability to keep your mouth shut can save lives. My offer to settle the situation peacefully stands; I await a response. S."

 

It is worth noting that emails with the same content were sent not only to the editorial team, but also to the UP journalists’ personal email addresses, including some that had not been used in a long time.

We believe this was intended to influence and intimidate Mykhailo Tkach and other Ukrainska Pravda staff.

The editors have made a statement to the law enforcement agencies regarding these attempts to coerce, threaten, and restrict journalistic activity, and have requested them to establish the identity of the sender of these messages.

Background: Ukrainska Pravda has learned from sources in law enforcement that Slobozhenko's departure from Ukraine was due to his inability to serve in the military, namely "serious health problems". Yet in videos posted on social media, the young person is seen engaging in activities that are not appropriate for very ill patients: in addition to racing in expensive cars, he is seen pushing a barbell, somersaulting into a pond, riding on water and regular motorbikes, driving snowmobiles, and so on.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: