Zelenskyy discussed Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast and Ukraine's defence needs with French president

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has had a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that during the conversation they discussed the situation in the combat zone in detail, specifically on the Kharkiv front, where Russia is conducting its offensive.

Quote: "We paid close attention to Ukraine's defence needs, particularly additional air defence, artillery, long-range capabilities, and ammunition."

He added that he had thanked the French leader for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, they had discussed the importance of encouraging countries from the Global South to attend the summit and coordinated positions on this matter.

"I appreciate France’s important role in implementing the Peace Formula, particularly the nuclear safety point…I thanked President Macron for France's strong defence assistance to Ukraine and invited him to visit our country in the near future," Zelenskyy indicated.

Background:

Recently, Macron resumed the discussion of the possibility of sending foreign troops to Ukraine.

Russia called the French ambassador in Moscow in order to condemn Paris’ "provocative" policy. France condemned the summoning of its ambassador to Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, stating that Moscow is using the "tactics of intimidation".

