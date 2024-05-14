Emergency power cuts in effect across Ukraine due to Russian attacks

Electricity supplier Yasno has announced that emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on the instructions of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company. Ukrenergo later said it has been forced to introduce controlled emergency outages in all oblasts of Ukraine.

Source: Yasno on Facebook; Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Yasno CEO Serhii Kovalenko

Quote from Yasno’s statement: "This is a forced measure that is a consequence of Russia's large-scale attacks. Unfortunately there are no schedules, as the outages are not planned and are necessary to urgently balance the power system.

Please be patient. All our power engineers are working non-stop to restore power as soon as possible."

Details: Some regional power distribution companies – Sumyoblenergo, Vinnytsiaoblenergo and Lvivoblenergo – have also introduced emergency power cuts on the instructions of Ukrenergo.

Quote from Yasno CEO Serhii Kovalenko: "Emergency power outages... Shortages."

Details: Filip Pronin, Head of the Poltava Oblast State Administration, has also announced emergency power outages in Poltava Oblast.

Quote from Pronin: "Currently, 43,800 household consumers and 2,700 legal entities are temporarily without power."

DTEK has announced Ukrenergo-mandated emergency power cuts in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, as well as in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

Quote from DTEK: "We have been forced to introduce these without warning due to the difficult situation in Ukraine’s energy system caused by constant enemy attacks.

Please note that for the duration of the emergency power cuts, any schedules that may have been previously forecast do not apply."

Update: Subsequently, Ukrenergo officially announced that on 14 May, from 21:00 to 24:00, it would have to introduce controlled emergency outages in all regions of Ukraine.

The reason for this is a significant shortage of electricity in the system as a result of Russian attacks and increased consumption due to the cold snap.

And on 15 May, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout the day from 00:00 to 24:00, the company said.

