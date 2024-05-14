All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Canadian Defence Minister: Ukraine should be supported until victory, not "for as long as it takes"

Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 22:27
Canadian Defence Minister: Ukraine should be supported until victory, not for as long as it takes
Canadian Minister of National Defence Bill Blair. Photo: Bill Blair on X (Twitter)

Canadian Minister of National Defence Bill Blair believes it is a mistake to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes", suggesting instead that support should be linked to Ukraine’s victory in the full-scale war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Blair at an Atlantic Council event held on 13 May

Details: General Borys Kremenetskyi, Defence Attaché at the Ukrainian Embassy in the US, noted that the Canadian minister has called for support for Ukraine "until its victory" and asked him to clarify what this victory means to him.

Advertisement:

Quote from Blair: "When I got this job [as Defence Minister – ed.], frankly, I changed our language, because 'as long as it takes' is not very hopeful or even aspirational."

According to Blair, victory means "strong, secure borders for Ukraine, but also for Ukrainians so that they can live in peace and prosperity".

Quote: "And so for me, victory is obviously defeating Putin and driving him out of Ukraine. But it's also about creating the circumstances that will allow for a lasting, secure peace for the Ukrainian people."

The phrase "for as long as it takes" is frequently used by Ukraine's allies, including Germany and the United States.

However, some officials, such as Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, have emphasised that it is necessary to talk about supporting Kyiv "until victory".

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: