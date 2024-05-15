Russia's oil exports down to 5-month low due to drone attacks: profits fall

April exports of oil and oil products from Russia fell to levels last seen in late 2023. This is due to attacks by Ukrainian drones and a planned production cut, which puts pressure on the country's oil revenues.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to data from the International Energy Agency

Details: The agency's monthly report says Russia exported 7.3 million barrels per day last month, down 6.4% from March. The IEA noted that this is the lowest level of oil exports from Russia in the last five months.

The bulk of the decline came from product flows, which fell by almost 15% to 2.3 million barrels per day, compared to March, the figures show.

Higher prices for Russian oil and fuel partially offset the impact of lower exports on the country's revenues. Still, the agency estimates that the country earned US$17.2 billion from oil exports in April, down from US$18.4 billion a month earlier.

