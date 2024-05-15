All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's oil exports down to 5-month low due to drone attacks: profits fall

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 15:34
Russia's oil exports down to 5-month low due to drone attacks: profits fall
Stock photo: Getty Images

April exports of oil and oil products from Russia fell to levels last seen in late 2023. This is due to attacks by Ukrainian drones and a planned production cut, which puts pressure on the country's oil revenues.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to data from the International Energy Agency 

Details: The agency's monthly report says Russia exported 7.3 million barrels per day last month, down 6.4% from March. The IEA noted that this is the lowest level of oil exports from Russia in the last five months.

Advertisement:

The bulk of the decline came from product flows, which fell by almost 15% to 2.3 million barrels per day, compared to March, the figures show.

Higher prices for Russian oil and fuel partially offset the impact of lower exports on the country's revenues. Still, the agency estimates that the country earned US$17.2 billion from oil exports in April, down from US$18.4 billion a month earlier.

Background:

  • The Russian budget's energy revenues for the first four months of 2024 totalled 4.157 trillion roubles (about US$45.5 billion), up 82% compared to the same period in 2023. 
  • The Russian energy giant Gazprom has suffered record losses over the past 25 years, but the Kremlin is going to further tax one of the largest state-owned companies.
  • The Russian Energy Ministry proposed that the government ban on petrol exports, which had been in place since March 2024 –after a series of attacks on Russian refineries – be temporarily lifted.

    Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: