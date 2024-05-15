25% of fixed networks and thousands of mobile connection stations damaged in Ukraine

As a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 25% of fixed networks have been damaged, and 4,300 mobile connection stations have been destroyed or damaged.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation, cited by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: "As of today, 25% of fixed networks are damaged, and this is a fact. More than 4,000 mobile communication stations have been destroyed or damaged," Fedorov said at a presentation of digital communications until 2030 on Wednesday, 15 May.

Among the risk factors affecting the telecoms industry in Ukraine, he highlighted cyber attacks and the burden on operators due to the need to service the large roaming traffic for almost 4 million Ukrainian refugees.

