All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


25% of fixed networks and thousands of mobile connection stations damaged in Ukraine

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 16:02
25% of fixed networks and thousands of mobile connection stations damaged in Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

As a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 25% of fixed networks have been damaged, and 4,300 mobile connection stations have been destroyed or damaged.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation, cited by Interfax-Ukraine 

Details: "As of today, 25% of fixed networks are damaged, and this is a fact. More than 4,000 mobile communication stations have been destroyed or damaged," Fedorov said at a presentation of digital communications until 2030 on Wednesday, 15 May.

Advertisement:

Among the risk factors affecting the telecoms industry in Ukraine, he highlighted cyber attacks and the burden on operators due to the need to service the large roaming traffic for almost 4 million Ukrainian refugees.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: