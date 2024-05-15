All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Video of assassination attempt on Slovak PM is released

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 16:46
Video of assassination attempt on Slovak PM is released
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Slovak media outlet Hospodarske Noviny has posted a video showing the first few moments after the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the town of Handlová.

Source: Hospodarske Noviny, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The video shows a group of people, both civilians and law enforcement officers. The latter are apparently trying to provide first aid to a man lying on the ground.

Advertisement:

"A crowd was waiting outside, and one of them started shooting," said a freelancer working for Hospodarske Noviny (HN) who was at the scene. "He was immediately pacified and detained, and the guards took the prime minister away. We have information that the shooter was aiming at the prime minister himself."

HN editor Juraj Búry described hearing two shots from the outside while he was indoors. He said the police detained the shooter and then cleared the square in Handlová.

Another video from the scene, which is also being shared on social media, shows the wounded Fico being dragged to a car.

Previously:

  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is reported to have been shot after a government meeting on Wednesday. He has been taken to hospital.
  • Eyewitnesses who were at the scene reported that the prime minister approached some people who were greeting him, whereupon several shots were fired. The head of government then fell to the ground.
  • Media reports say Fico was shot in the chest and stomach, and his condition is serious.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: