Video of assassination attempt on Slovak PM is released

The Slovak media outlet Hospodarske Noviny has posted a video showing the first few moments after the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the town of Handlová.

Details: The video shows a group of people, both civilians and law enforcement officers. The latter are apparently trying to provide first aid to a man lying on the ground.

"A crowd was waiting outside, and one of them started shooting," said a freelancer working for Hospodarske Noviny (HN) who was at the scene. "He was immediately pacified and detained, and the guards took the prime minister away. We have information that the shooter was aiming at the prime minister himself."

HN editor Juraj Búry described hearing two shots from the outside while he was indoors. He said the police detained the shooter and then cleared the square in Handlová.

Another video from the scene, which is also being shared on social media, shows the wounded Fico being dragged to a car.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is reported to have been shot after a government meeting on Wednesday. He has been taken to hospital.

Eyewitnesses who were at the scene reported that the prime minister approached some people who were greeting him, whereupon several shots were fired. The head of government then fell to the ground.

Media reports say Fico was shot in the chest and stomach, and his condition is serious.

