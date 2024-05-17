Ukrainian boxer Berinchyk sounds air-raid warning at press conference with boxer Emanuel Navarrete – video

Ukrainian boxer Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) played the sound of the air-raid warning siren on his phone at the press conference ahead of his fight with Mexican boxer Emmanuel Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs).

Details: "My country has been waking up to this sound for over two years now. Every day, every second. This sound means that Russia is taking someone's life or destroying something – every day, many times a day.

However, our defenders continue to do their job day after day, minute after minute. So, first of all, I want to thank the Ukrainian soldiers, because thanks to them, I was able to train and come here," Berinchyk said.

The fight between the Ukrainian and the Mexican will take place on 18 May at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, USA. The WBO lightweight world championship belt will be on the line.

Background: Denys Berinchyk defeated Anthony Yigit (27-4-1, 10 KOs) last August. The Ukrainian successfully held the championship rounds and won by the unanimous decision of the judges – 117:111, 115:113, 116:112.

