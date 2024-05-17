All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian boxer Berinchyk sounds air-raid warning at press conference with boxer Emanuel Navarrete – video

Friday, 17 May 2024, 11:08
Ukrainian boxer Berinchyk sounds air-raid warning at press conference with boxer Emanuel Navarrete – video
Ukrainian boxer Denys Berinchyk. Screenshot: video

Ukrainian boxer Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) played the sound of the air-raid warning siren on his phone at the press conference ahead of his fight with Mexican boxer Emmanuel Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs).

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: "My country has been waking up to this sound for over two years now. Every day, every second. This sound means that Russia is taking someone's life or destroying something – every day, many times a day.

Advertisement:

However, our defenders continue to do their job day after day, minute after minute. So, first of all, I want to thank the Ukrainian soldiers, because thanks to them, I was able to train and come here," Berinchyk said.

The fight between the Ukrainian and the Mexican will take place on 18 May at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, USA. The WBO lightweight world championship belt will be on the line.

Background: Denys Berinchyk defeated Anthony Yigit (27-4-1, 10 KOs) last August. The Ukrainian successfully held the championship rounds and won by the unanimous decision of the judges – 117:111, 115:113, 116:112.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: