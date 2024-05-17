Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts without electricity due to Russian attacks, power supply is being restored in 3 of them

Consumers have been left without electricity supply in seven oblasts of Ukraine due to Russian attacks. Repair works are ongoing.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: Specifically, as a result of Russian attacks, a power facility has been damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 964 households were left without power. In the morning, the power supply had been fully restored.

Advertisement:

Donetsk Oblast. Due to Russian attacks, 2,300 households were cut off from electricity supply in 10 settlements yesterday. Power engineers reconnected 2,000 customers in 14 settlements. As of this morning, 109 settlements remained without power, or 48,900 consumers in total.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast. On 16 May, repair brigades reconnected 3,200 families in frontline territories, which had been left without power as a result of the attacks. The specialists also resumed power supply to 228 consumers, which had been disrupted due to a technical failure.

Mykolaiv Oblast. Repair brigades resumed gas supply to 57 consumers.

Odesa Oblast. For technical reasons, over 1,100 metering points remained disconnected as of this morning. The repair works are ongoing.

Sumy Oblast. As a result of a Russian artillery attack from the side of the Russian border, 183 consumers in three settlements were left without electricity. As of this morning, over 6,000 consumers in 87 settlements remain without power supply due to combat action.

Background:

The Institute of the Study of War (ISW) believes that Russian troops will likely keep launching attacks in order to inflict long-term harm on the Ukrainian power infrastructure. The possibilities of the Ukrainian air defence will remain weak until the anti-aircraft missiles and other Western air defence means, provided by the US, are supplied in sufficient quantities.

Support UP or become our patron!