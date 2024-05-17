Ukrainska Pravda launches podcast series about Russian colonialism

Ukrainska Pravda together with Maksym Eristavi, a Ukrainian journalist and Russian colonialism researcher, have launched a podcast series about Russian myths, the Matryoshka of Lies.

Russian colonialism affects not only Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, but also many other countries whose stories must also be heard.

The Matryoshka of Lies is a series of episodes that will unveil the hidden truths and discover the power of untold indigenous stories one by one.

The first episode is already available on all platforms. In our season premiere, we challenge the propaganda narratives surrounding Russia.

Among the guests of the premiere episode are Ukrainian human rights advocate Val Voshchevska and imperialism researcher Mariam Naiem, who share their personal experiences and the stories passed down through generations.

This show is written by Yev Kopiika, produced by Alina Poliakova, mixed and sound design by Dmytro Volkovinskyi and Anastasiia Fedoskina, co-produced and narrated by Maksym Eristavi.

