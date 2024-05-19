Ukrainian boxer Berinchyk becomes WBO world champion – video
Sunday, 19 May 2024, 07:52
Ukrainian boxer Denys Berinchyk (19-0-0, 9 KOs) has won the IBF lightweight world title fight against Mexican Emanuel Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs).
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
The bout lasted all 12 rounds and ended with a split decision – 115:113, 116:112, 112:116.
WHAT A DAY FOR UKRAINE 🇺🇦— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 19, 2024
Denys Berinchyk is a WORLD CHAMPION. pic.twitter.com/5eQaIyYink
Berinchyk won the championship belt for the first time in the professional ring and continued his winning streak of 20 wins in 20 fights.
