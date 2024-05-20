All Sections
Russia loses 1,400 soldiers and 50 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 20 May 2024, 07:48
Ukrainian tank at its firing position. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,400 soldiers, 50 artillery systems, 35 armoured combat vehicles and 14 tanks in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 493,690 (+1,400) military personnel;
  • 7,590 (+14) tanks;
  • 14,665 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 12,737 (+50) artillery systems;
  • 1,076 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 807 (+4) air defence systems;
  • 354 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 10,236 (+81) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,205 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 27 (+1) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 17,311 (+60) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,079 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Subjects: Russia
