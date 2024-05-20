Russia loses 1,400 soldiers and 50 artillery systems over past day
Monday, 20 May 2024, 07:48
Russia has lost 1,400 soldiers, 50 artillery systems, 35 armoured combat vehicles and 14 tanks in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 493,690 (+1,400) military personnel;
- 7,590 (+14) tanks;
- 14,665 (+35) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,737 (+50) artillery systems;
- 1,076 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 807 (+4) air defence systems;
- 354 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,236 (+81) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,205 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 27 (+1) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 17,311 (+60) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,079 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
