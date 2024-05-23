All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's arms imports increase by more than 6,000 per cent over five years

Thursday, 23 May 2024, 13:00
Ukraine's arms imports increase by more than 6,000 per cent over five years
Artillery ammunition. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's arms imports have increased by 6633% over the past five years.

Source: press service of the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citing a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)

Quote: "Arms imports to Ukraine have increased by 6633% over the past five years," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Currently, Ukraine ranks fourth among the countries to which arms are supplied. From 2019 to 2023, Ukraine received 4.9% of all arms imports in the world.

At the same time, sales of Russian weapons fell by 53% over the same period.

Background:

  • Global military spending reached US$2,443 trillion in 2023, an increase of 6.8% over the previous year and the highest growth rate since 2009.
  • Another SIPRI study found that arms imports to Europe have almost doubled over the past five years, partly due to the full-scale war in Ukraine, while arms exports from Russia have declined.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: