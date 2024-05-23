Ukraine's arms imports increase by more than 6,000 per cent over five years

Ukraine's arms imports have increased by 6633% over the past five years.

Source: press service of the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citing a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)

Quote: "Arms imports to Ukraine have increased by 6633% over the past five years," the statement said.

Currently, Ukraine ranks fourth among the countries to which arms are supplied. From 2019 to 2023, Ukraine received 4.9% of all arms imports in the world.

At the same time, sales of Russian weapons fell by 53% over the same period.

Background:

Global military spending reached US$2,443 trillion in 2023, an increase of 6.8% over the previous year and the highest growth rate since 2009.

Another SIPRI study found that arms imports to Europe have almost doubled over the past five years, partly due to the full-scale war in Ukraine, while arms exports from Russia have declined.

