Ukraine's arms imports increase by more than 6,000 per cent over five years
Thursday, 23 May 2024, 13:00
Ukraine's arms imports have increased by 6633% over the past five years.
Source: press service of the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citing a study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)
Quote: "Arms imports to Ukraine have increased by 6633% over the past five years," the statement said.
Advertisement:
Currently, Ukraine ranks fourth among the countries to which arms are supplied. From 2019 to 2023, Ukraine received 4.9% of all arms imports in the world.
At the same time, sales of Russian weapons fell by 53% over the same period.
Background:
- Global military spending reached US$2,443 trillion in 2023, an increase of 6.8% over the previous year and the highest growth rate since 2009.
- Another SIPRI study found that arms imports to Europe have almost doubled over the past five years, partly due to the full-scale war in Ukraine, while arms exports from Russia have declined.
Support UP or become our patron!