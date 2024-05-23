Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Russian attacks on Kharkiv: Words of solidarity do not intercept Russian missiles

Following the Russian bombings on Kharkiv and Liubotyn in Kharkiv Oblast, which resulted in casualties and destruction, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed the necessity of additional Patriot air defence missiles.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister stated that the tragic attack by the Russian Federation should remind everyone in the world that Ukraine still urgently requires seven Patriot systems. Germany has already pledged to provide one.

Advertisement:

Quote: "But getting six more as soon as possible remains critical not only for Ukraine’s survival but for peace in Europe," Kuleba said.

He went on to say that each day of delay and debate costs lives and brings the potential of a broader war in Europe closer.

"No naming and shaming, but I once again urge countries that have Patriots to speed up decisions and provide these systems to Ukraine. I believe that seven Patriot systems are not a high price to pay for long-term peace in Europe. But they are needed now, not tomorrow. Unfortunately, mere words of solidarity do not intercept Russian missiles," the minister said.

Currently, Germany is the only NATO country that answered Ukraine's request for additional Patriot missiles, with training already beginning.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stated yesterday that providing Ukraine with the Romanian Patriot system must not impair the country's air defence.

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, asks for "bold decisions" from the US in anticipation of the needed Patriot air defence systems.

Support UP or become our patron!