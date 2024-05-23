Ukrainian power engineers restore Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant power supply line

Ukrainian power engineers have restored the power supply line of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the PL-750kV overhead line Dniprovska. Thus, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was once again connected to the Ukrainian energy grid with two power lines.

Source: Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator, on Telegram

Quote: "Ukrainian power engineers were able to restore the operation of the Dniprovska PL-750kV's damaged overhead line on 23 May 2024, at 16:50.

Advertisement:

Thanks to their efforts, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is connected to the Ukrainian energy system through two power lines: Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant-Ferosplavna with a voltage of 330 kV and Dniprovska, which provide power to the station's own needs," Energoatom said.

Energoatom recalled that from the start of the Russian occupation, Zaporizhzhia NPP has endured eight complete blackouts and one partial blackout, with the use of emergency diesel generators and safety systems. Their failure threatens to cause an emergency.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that one of the two overhead power lines that supply the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with energy had stopped its operation. The ZNPP will suffer a power outage if the other one gives out as well.

Support UP or become our patron!