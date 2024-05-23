Zaporizhzhia Power Plant on brink of blackout again: overhead power line down

One of the two overhead power lines which supply the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with energy has stopped its operation. The ZNPP will suffer a power outage if the other one gives out as well.

Source: press service of the State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom

Quote: "Today, on 23 May 2024, at 13:31 the PL-750 kV external power line Dniprovska connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with the United Power System of Ukraine shut down."

At the moment the largest NPP of Europe is connected to the Ukrainian power system with a single power line PL-330 kV Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant – Ferosplavna.

The company specified that in case this line shuts down as well, another complete blackout will occur at the ZNPP, which is a harsh violation of safe operation of the plant and increases the risk of a disaster.

Background:

There is no licensed staff at the ZNPP who could put it to work, and the actions of incompetent Russian staff may lead to a nuclear incident.

Putin informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the plans to "restart" the operation of the ZNPP.

Due to the incompetence of the staff hired by the Russians, necessary repairs and inspections are not being conducted in full at the ZNPP.

