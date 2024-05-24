Greece studies Kyiv's new and old requests for military assistance

Athens has been reviewing a list of Kyiv’s old and new requests for military assistance from the reserves of the Hellenic Armed Forces against the backdrop of the new Russian offensive on various fronts in Ukraine.

Source: The English edition of Greek newspaper Ekathimerini, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Greece has committed to continue providing assistance to Kyiv as long as it does not affect the Hellenic Armed Forces’ deterrent power. In other words, it will not provide anti-aircraft systems until they are replaced with new ones.

New Ukrainian requests are sent to all NATO partners providing material support to Kyiv. They include missiles for anti-aircraft systems, Patriot and S-300 systems, spare parts for F-16 fighter jets and, if possible, F-16 jets themselves, RM-70 multiple-launch rocket systems, engineering equipment, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, artillery shells (155, 152, 122 and 102 mm), as well as mortar and tank shells (125, 120, 105, 30, 35 and 40 mm) among the requests concerning Greece.

Both Ukrainians and their allies are seeking solutions to strengthen Kyiv's defence capabilities.

One of these solutions is the supply of anti-aircraft ammunition available in Greece for use in systems that Ukraine already has.

In addition to the weapons and ammunition provided, Athens is using a method involving intergovernmental contracts with the US and Czechia to procure ammunition and other materials at the behest of Kyiv, funded by the budget of Greece’s Ministry of National Defence.

The overall positive atmosphere in relations between Athens and Kyiv was confirmed on Thursday during a phone conversation between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Background:

Mitsotakis confirmed Greece's unwavering support by accepting Zelenskyy's invitation to participate in the Peace Conference in Ukraine, scheduled for 15-16 June at the Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian authorities announced the signing of a security agreement with Greece in the near future following a meeting in Kyiv between Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s President’s Office, and Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic for Ukraine.

Nikos Dendias, Greek Minister of National Defence, denied media reports that Greece had secretly sent 250 containers with weapons to Ukraine.

In April, media reports stated that Greece and Spain were under a lot of pressure from their allies in the EU and NATO to supply Ukraine with additional air defence systems.

