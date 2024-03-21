Zelenskyy and Greek PM agree to galvanise work on bilateral security agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the conversation centred on implementing the agreements reached during Mitsotakis' recent visit to Ukraine to pursue defence cooperation, including strengthening Ukraine's air defence.

"On 6 March in Odesa, Prime Minister Mitsotakis could witness firsthand the importance of reliably protecting our skies. Additionally, I briefed him on the Russian strike on Kyiv this morning," Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasised that they agreed to galvanise the efforts to reach a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

Background:

In early March, the Greek prime minister visited Odesa and Russia attacked the city during his stay. Mitsotakis noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was with him in the port area of Odesa at the time of the attack and that the explosion had occurred very close to them. No one from the Greek delegation was injured.

Media reports indicated that the missile had exploded just 500 metres away from Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis.

Senior EU officials responded to the incident promptly. European Council President Charles Michel branded the Russian attack "reprehensible and below even the Kremlin’s playbook," while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it vile.

