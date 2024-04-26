All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Greece refuses to give Ukraine its Patriot air defence systems

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 26 April 2024, 05:45
Greece refuses to give Ukraine its Patriot air defence systems
Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Photo: Iefimerida

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stated that Greece has no intention of supplying Ukraine with either the S-300 or Patriot systems.

Source: Mitsotakis in an interview with Iefimerida 

Details: Mitsotakis said Greece was asked about these weapons, but the government explained why they could not provide Ukraine with them.

Advertisement:

Quote from Mitsotakis: "Greece has supported Ukraine in various ways, including defence means. However, from the very beginning, we stated that we cannot give out defence systems that are crucial for our deterrence capabilities. 

We have surplus means that we can use to support Ukraine and we have done so. I believe it is the right choice. If we can find such means, we will continue to do so. 

However, the air defence systems you mentioned are critical for protecting Greece's airspace and will not be provided to Ukraine."

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air defenceGreece
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
air defence
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
Explosion in Dnipro: Ukraine's air defence forces down drone
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: