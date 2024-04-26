Greece refuses to give Ukraine its Patriot air defence systems

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stated that Greece has no intention of supplying Ukraine with either the S-300 or Patriot systems.

Source: Mitsotakis in an interview with Iefimerida

Details: Mitsotakis said Greece was asked about these weapons, but the government explained why they could not provide Ukraine with them.

Quote from Mitsotakis: "Greece has supported Ukraine in various ways, including defence means. However, from the very beginning, we stated that we cannot give out defence systems that are crucial for our deterrence capabilities.

We have surplus means that we can use to support Ukraine and we have done so. I believe it is the right choice. If we can find such means, we will continue to do so.

However, the air defence systems you mentioned are critical for protecting Greece's airspace and will not be provided to Ukraine."

Background:

On 22 April, it was reported that Greece and Spain are under intense pressure from their EU and NATO allies to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems.

