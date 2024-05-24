All Sections
Russians gather Ukrainian women from occupied territories for propaganda event to promote submission to Kremlin's ideology

Friday, 24 May 2024, 15:56
A seminar entitled Women as Myrrh Bearers has recently been held in the city of Simferopol (Russian-occupied Crimea) at the Tavriia Theological Seminary belonging to the Russian Orthodox Church. Residents of Russian-occupied parts of Kherson and Luhansk oblasts and Crimea were brought to the event.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC); Russian media

Details: The forum was created with the aim of "highlighting women's service to God, family and the Motherland". It was attended by representatives of the Russian church and the occupation authorities, as well as "public and academic figures".

The NRC noted that the event’s aim was to promote the subordination of women to the Kremlin's ideology. One of the main narratives was "having many children, so that in the future they will not feel sorry for sending their sons and daughters to wars of aggression".

"Today, the Russian church is openly positioning itself as a political tool of the Kremlin authorities and actively uses women as a tool to promote political and imperial ideas.

They are often involved in various charitable and social events, where their presence acts as a symbol of support for church ideals," the NRC stressed.

The centre has once again urged people to report crimes committed by the Russians and collaborators in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories through an anonymous chatbot.

Background; Earlier, we reported that the Russians began to teach Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories about "Russian values" and raise them to be "patriots of Russia".

