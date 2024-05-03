All Sections
"Russian military volunteers" conduct lessons for Ukrainian children in occupied territories

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 May 2024, 14:42
Russian militants hold lectures on war for Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories. Photo: Alebloshka/Depositphotos

Collaborators are engaging "Russian military volunteers" in raising Ukrainian children to be "patriots of Russia" in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: A lecture on the topic of war has recently been held for students at Novosofiivka school in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast. Such events have become systematic in educational institutions in the occupied territories, the NRC says.

In addition, the main subjects in schools are the Russian language and history.

"Children are forced to study the feats of their grandfathers who fought [in World War II] and the great Russian "language" for whole days," the NRC noted.

Meanwhile, maths, physics and chemistry lessons in high school are sometimes not taught at all due to staff shortages as most teachers are reluctant to cooperate with the occupation authorities.

The NRC stressed that Ukrainian legislation provides for punishment for cooperation with Russia's Armed Forces. The centre urges people to report Russian soldiers and collaborators to an anonymous chatbot.

Background:

  • Earlier, we reported that the Russians are retraining Ukrainian language teachers in the occupied city of Luhansk to teach Russian.
  • The Russians also introduced dictionaries to schools in the temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast, which contain "basic terms related to the state policy of protecting traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, culture and historical memory".

