All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia withdraws its ambassador in Armenia for consultations

Mariia YemetsFriday, 24 May 2024, 18:30
Russia withdraws its ambassador in Armenia for consultations
Russian and Armenian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has withdrawn its ambassador in Armenia to Moscow to conduct consultations without specifying the reason for this decision.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Details: A short statement on behalf of Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova has been published on the website. The statement said that Sergey Kopirkin, Russian ambassador to Armenia, was withdrawn from Armenia to Moscow on 24 May for consultations.

Advertisement:

Russia’s decision is likely linked to an increasing tension in the relations between Moscow and Yerevan due to Armenia distancing itself from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a military-political block de-facto chaired by Russia, and is getting closer to the West.

Background:

  • At the beginning of May Armenia stated that further on it would not participate in the funding of the activity of CSTO.
  • Then the Kremlin claimed that Moscow and Yerevan had coordinated the withdrawal of Russian troops from a number of regions of Armenia but Russian forces would still remain on Armenian borders with Türkiye and Iran.
  • Recently Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, stated that at least two CSTO member states had helped Azerbaijan to prepare for the war against Armenia which started in 2020.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ArmeniaRussia
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Armenia
Armenian PM explains why he did not attend Putin's "inauguration"
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
ISW: Russia is trying to challenge Armenia's sovereignty
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: