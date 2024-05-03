Russia attacks Kharkiv with guided bombs: woman killed, two more people injured – photo, video

The Russians attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided bombs on 3 May. A residential area in the Kholodnohirskyi district has been struck, killing one woman and injuring two men. A tram carrying passengers has been damaged with no casualties.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote from Syniehubov: "Strikes on the Kholodnohirskyi district in Kharkiv were observed. Early reports indicate the use of guided bombs. A private household caught on fire."

Details: He said one person is known to have been injured and experienced an acute stress reaction. A private household has also been damaged. An examination of the site continues.

Terekhov clarified that a tram carrying passengers has been damaged as well.

Later, he added that several houses were destroyed, and people are trapped under the rubble. "A search and rescue operation is ongoing," he said.

Terekhov reported that early reports say one elderly woman has been killed and a man has been injured.

Updated: Later Syniehubov reported that a 82-year-old woman, who has been bed-ridden for 8 years as a result of a stroke, was killed. A 66-year-old man was injured by a blast wave, and another man aged 78 had an acute stress reaction.

Moreover, the Russians destroyed 3 houses and damaged 12 more. A blast wave reached a tram nearby, but no people were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!