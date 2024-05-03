Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast kill 3 civilians, injure another 5

Russian forces are intensively firing on Donetsk Oblast on Thursday, 3 May, claiming the lives of three civilians and leaving five injured.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Russian soldiers struck Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts on the morning of 3 May 2024. Two civilians have been killed in the town of Kurakhove, which the Russians reportedly struck with Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems. A woman, 33, and a man, 48, have also been injured.

In addition, Russian forces targeted the town of Chasiv Yar, where a resident, 55, was killed by a First-Person View drone on the street, and two other citizens, aged 46 and 53, were injured.

Additionally, a pensioner, 71, has been injured in his garden in the Russian artillery shelling of the village of Netailove. He has been hospitalised to receive medical treatment.

