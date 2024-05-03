All Sections
Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast kill 3 civilians, injure another 5

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 3 May 2024, 15:30
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces are intensively firing on Donetsk Oblast on Thursday, 3 May, claiming the lives of three civilians and leaving five injured.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Russian soldiers struck Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts on the morning of 3 May 2024. Two civilians have been killed in the town of Kurakhove, which the Russians reportedly struck with Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems. A woman, 33, and a man, 48, have also been injured.

In addition, Russian forces targeted the town of Chasiv Yar, where a resident, 55, was killed by a First-Person View drone on the street, and two other citizens, aged 46 and 53, were injured.

Additionally, a pensioner, 71, has been injured in his garden in the Russian artillery shelling of the village of Netailove. He has been hospitalised to receive medical treatment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Donetsk Oblast
Khartiia brigade arrives in Ocheretyne district to strengthen Ukrainian forces
Russians attack Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, killing 2 people
Russians intensify activities on Avdiivka front where 50 attacks occurred over 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
