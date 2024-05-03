Russian special forces soldier who killed civilians in Chechnya was killed in Ukraine – Russian media

Russian media reports that Eduard Ulman, captain of the special forces of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Russia (GRU), accused of shooting civilians in Chechnya, has been killed in Ukraine. He has been hiding from justice for 17 years.

Source: Russian media outlets Vazhnie Istorii; Meduza, a Latvian-based Russian media outlet

Details: Reportedly, in January 2002, in Shatoysky District in Chechnya, a group of special forces soldiers executed six civilians, including a pregnant woman, and burned their bodies. Eduard Ulman was the commander of the group.

Meduza reports that a reconnaissance group of the 641st Unit of the GRU special forces, led by Ulman, shot at the UAZ vehicle, the driver of which refused to obey their command and stop.

Quote: "As a result, one of the Chechen men inside the car, the principal of one of the local schools, was killed and two more men were injured. It turned out these were civilians, not militants. The goal of the operation of Russian troops was to detain a militant Hattab who was hiding in one of the villages with a unit of 15 persons."

The Russian troops were acquitted twice by the jury since they were allegedly acting in combat conditions and following an order. The Supreme Court cancelled the acquittal twice on the request of the families of the killed civilians.

In June 2007, the North Caucasus District Military Court in Rostov Oblast sentenced Ulman to 14 years in a strict regime penal colony for killing civilians.

However, Ulman did not hear his sentence since he had disappeared along with other defendants in April of the same year.

As a result, only Alexei Perelevsky, who ordered the shooting at civilians, received a real prison sentence.

