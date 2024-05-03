Man injured in Russian strike on Kropyvnytskyi district

Russian forces struck the Kropyvnytskyi district (Kirovohrad Oblast) on the evening of 3 May, leaving a man wounded.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Infrastructure facilities and private houses have been damaged in a missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi district.

A man, around 72, has been severely injured. He has been hospitalised. Medical workers are providing the necessary care.

All relevant services are working at the scene."

