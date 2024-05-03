All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Man injured in Russian strike on Kropyvnytskyi district

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 3 May 2024, 19:37
Man injured in Russian strike on Kropyvnytskyi district
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck the Kropyvnytskyi district (Kirovohrad Oblast) on the evening of 3 May, leaving a man wounded.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Infrastructure facilities and private houses have been damaged in a missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi district.

Advertisement:

A man, around 72, has been severely injured. He has been hospitalised. Medical workers are providing the necessary care.

All relevant services are working at the scene."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kropyvnytskyiexplosionmissile strike
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Kropyvnytskyi
Air-raid warning issued across Ukraine; explosions rock Poltava and Kropyvnytskyi
Explosion near Kropyvnytskyi: No casualties or damage
Explosions rock Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: