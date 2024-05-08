All Sections
Power import cannot completely cover deficit after Russian attack

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 8 May 2024, 21:01
Stock photo: Getty Images

Following Russia’s large-scale attack on energy infrastructure in Ukraine on 8 May, the loss of power generation is quite significant – energy imports from Europe are not able to fully compensate for the deficit in the power system.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, on the air of Ukrainska Pravda.Live

Details: Kudrytskyi stated that the restriction of power supply for industrial consumers, announced earlier, "is almost guaranteed",  and for household consumers, it "depends on how much energy we will be able to save, voluntarily limiting our energy supply".

Advertisement:

He added that the deficit in power generation had been quite significant after the attack on 8 May.

"Many important power stations were damaged, including three power stations of the DTEK company and two hydroelectric power plants, so we can really feel this deficit.

The facilities of Ukrenergo are, unfortunately, constantly targeted by the enemy, but the impact on the company’s facilities is not decisive for the power system at the moment – the key factor is that many power units at thermal and hydroelectric power plants have been damaged," Kudrytskyi explained.

"The damage is quite large-scale, and the loss in power generation is significant. It is so considerable that even power imports from Europe are not able to fully compensate for the deficit in the power system," he stressed.

He stated that repair works are constantly ongoing – different facilities have been damaged to a different extent.

Background:

  • On 8 May, the Russians attacked power infrastructure facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine. Rolling blackouts may be introduced in the evening to limit electricity consumption.
  • Ukrenergo reported that the power supply may be limited for household and industrial consumers in Ukraine in the evening from 18:00 to 23:00. Restrictions will be distributed evenly among all regions.
  • The dispatch centre of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, is being forced to restrict energy supplies to industry and businesses between 18:00 and 23:00.

