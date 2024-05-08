All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack power facilities in 6 Ukrainian oblasts: rolling blackouts possible in evening

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 10:15
Russian forces attack power facilities in 6 Ukrainian oblasts: rolling blackouts possible in evening
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians have attacked power infrastructure facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine. Rolling blackouts may be introduced in the evening to limit electricity consumption.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: "The enemy has launched a large-scale attack on power generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia oblasts. The aftermath is being assessed," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Given the significant damage caused to the power grid, the ministry has asked consumers to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (in particular, from 19:00 to 22:00).

"Industry should review its production processes to reduce the load on the power grid and use imports to the fullest extent possible to avoid outages and strengthen the power grid's resilience," the press service added.

At Ukraine's request, emergency power supplies are being sourced from the power grids of Poland, Romania, and Slovakia to cover the morning peak hours. Rolling blackouts may be introduced in the evening.

Background:

  • The Russians attacked a railway station in the city of Kherson on the morning of 8 May, and the movement of train No. 121/122 Kyiv – Kherson – Kyiv has been temporarily restricted to Mykolaiv.
  • On the night of 7-8 May, Russian soldiers attacked three thermal power plants belonging to Ukrainian private energy company DTEK, severely damaging its equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: