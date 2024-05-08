Russian forces attack power facilities in 6 Ukrainian oblasts: rolling blackouts possible in evening

The Russians have attacked power infrastructure facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine. Rolling blackouts may be introduced in the evening to limit electricity consumption.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: "The enemy has launched a large-scale attack on power generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia oblasts. The aftermath is being assessed," the statement said.

Given the significant damage caused to the power grid, the ministry has asked consumers to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (in particular, from 19:00 to 22:00).

"Industry should review its production processes to reduce the load on the power grid and use imports to the fullest extent possible to avoid outages and strengthen the power grid's resilience," the press service added.

At Ukraine's request, emergency power supplies are being sourced from the power grids of Poland, Romania, and Slovakia to cover the morning peak hours. Rolling blackouts may be introduced in the evening.

Background:

The Russians attacked a railway station in the city of Kherson on the morning of 8 May, and the movement of train No. 121/122 Kyiv – Kherson – Kyiv has been temporarily restricted to Mykolaiv.

On the night of 7-8 May, Russian soldiers attacked three thermal power plants belonging to Ukrainian private energy company DTEK, severely damaging its equipment.

