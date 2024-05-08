Ukrenergo to limit evening energy supply for industry and businesses

The dispatch centre of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, is being forced to restrict energy supplies to industry and businesses between 18:00 and 23:00.

Source: Ukrenergo on Telegram

Details: Ukrenergo emphasised that the scale of the restrictions would be evenly dispersed across all regions of Ukraine. The limits are due to an electricity shortfall created by Russia's massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities.

However, if evening usage continues to rise, Ukrenergo will be compelled to take drastic measures to balance the energy system, such as implementing emergency shutdowns for household consumers across Ukraine, the state company warned.

To avoid this, Ukrenergo has advised customers to use electricity sparingly between 18:00 and 23:00.

"Household consumers: do not use all your powerful electrical appliances at the same time, do your laundry at night, and switch off lights in empty rooms.

Business and industry: minimise lighting in sales areas and the use of energy-intensive equipment, review production processes, and attract as many imports as possible to avoid outages and strengthen the stability of the energy system," Ukrenergo requested.

Background:

On 8 May, the Russians attacked power infrastructure facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine. Rolling blackouts may be introduced in the evening to limit electricity consumption.

Ukrenergo reported that the power supply may be limited for household and industrial consumers in Ukraine in the evening from 18:00 to 23:00. Restrictions will be distributed evenly among all regions.

