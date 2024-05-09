Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Nikopol this morning – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the town of Nikopol on the morning of 9 May. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Two people were killed and two more injured in a Russian attack on the town of Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the morning of 9 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Two [people] have been killed and as many injured in Nikopol.

Enemy artillery has claimed the lives of a man, 62, and a woman, 65. Men aged 39 and 67 have been injured.

The Russians have bombarded the town in the early morning."

Details: Lysak noted that a private house in the town had caught fire, and two more had been damaged. Five apartment blocks have also been affected. A shop, two retail units, outbuildings and a gas pipeline have been damaged.

