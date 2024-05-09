All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Nikopol this morning – photos

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 9 May 2024, 08:48
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Nikopol this morning – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the town of Nikopol on the morning of 9 May. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Two people were killed and two more injured in a Russian attack on the town of Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the morning of 9 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Two [people] have been killed and as many injured in Nikopol.

Advertisement:

Enemy artillery has claimed the lives of a man, 62, and a woman, 65. Men aged 39 and 67 have been injured.

The Russians have bombarded the town in the early morning."

Details: Lysak noted that a private house in the town had caught fire, and two more had been damaged. Five apartment blocks have also been affected. A shop, two retail units, outbuildings and a gas pipeline have been damaged.

 
 
 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Russia claims Ukrainian UAVs attacked oil depot, explosions and fires in Russia's Belgorod – photos, video
ISW analyses goals of Russia's latest large-scale attacks on Ukraine
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 out of 20 Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast at night
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers and 35 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: