Russian forces are most active on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff report

The majority of combat clashes during the day on Friday, 31 May occurred on the Pokrovsk front. The Russian forces continue to try, with the help of aviation and artillery, to find weaknesses in the Ukrainian defence and launch assaults. Of the 27 clashes, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 15. Twelve battles are still ongoing.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:30 on 31 May

Quote: "The situation at the front remains tense but under control. As of now, 81 combat clashes took place. The Defence Forces continue to vigorously oppose the enemy's attempts to penetrate into the depths of Ukraine, inflicting significant fire damage and depleting them throughout the whole line of contact.

During the day, the Defence Forces' Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of enemy personnel, one military equipment cluster, two artillery systems, four command posts, as well as a fuel and lubricant depot.

During the day, the Russian invaders launched one missile attack on Ukrainian territory with the use of six missiles and conducted 47 air raids with 48 guided aerial bombs and 531 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out more than 2,300 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements with the use of artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched two unsuccessful attacks near Vovchansk and Lyptsi. Ukraine’s forces are actively using firepower against the Russians.

Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat clashes on the Kupiansk front has risen to 12. Ukraine’s Defence Forces successfully repulsed five Russian attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, Berestove, Novoiehorivka and Makiivka. Ukrainian defenders continue to repel seven more attacks near Petropavlivka, Berestove and Novoiehorivka. The situation is tense yet manageable.

Preliminary data indicates that the Russians have lost 64 military personnel and one tank on this front since the beginning of the day.

Four combat engagements took place on the Lyman front. The Russian forces’ attempts to march into Terny, Dibrova, and Torskyi were unsuccessful. The Ukrainian forces are taking steps to improve their first line of defence.

During the day, eight combat clashes occurred on the Siversk front, and the Russians were particularly active in the vicinity of Vyimka. They attempted to assault the Ukrainian units' fighting formation, but to no avail. The situation is tense, but it is also under the control of Ukraine's Defence Forces.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attempted six times to attack Defence Force forces in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar. All attempts were unsuccessful. No Ukrainian positions have been lost.

One attack in the vicinity of Kurdiumovka on the Toretsk front was repulsed by the Ukrainian troops.

The majority of combat clashes occurred today on the Pokrovsk front. The Russians continue to seek, with the assistance of aviation and artillery, gaps in the Ukrainian defence through constant assault actions aimed at penetrating into Ukrainian fighting formations. Ukrainian defenders effectively repulsed 15 of the 27 attacks that occurred in Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Nevelske and Netailove. Twelve clashes are presently ongoing. The Defence Forces are implementing measures to stabilise the situation and prevent the Russians from advancing.

The Russians’ earlier casualties on this front totaled about 200 soldiers killed and injured. Three tanks, two armoured combat vehicles, an artillery system, and a mortar were all destroyed. At the same time, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, two cars and six artillery systems were damaged.

Five military clashes occurred on the Kurakhove front by this time of day. The Russians are attempting to push towards the towns of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka. Four attacks were repulsed. The fighting continues in the Krasnohorivka area. No Ukrainian positions have been lost.

On the Vremivka front, the Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian soldiers three times in the vicinity of Staromaiorske. All their attempts to assault Ukrainian positions failed and the situation remains under the control of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Four clashes broke out on the Orikhiv front. The Russian forces were unable to push Ukrainian units out of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians continue to attempt to dislodge the Defence Forces from their positions on the Dnipro River's left bank. Four clashes in the area of Krynky were repulsed by Ukrainian units. The Ukrainian military continues to maintain control of the situation.

The Defence Forces are inflicting significant losses on the Russians, actively using firepower against Russian manpower and equipment. In some areas, steps are taken to improve the tactical situation.

