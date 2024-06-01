Fire breaks out at critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia due to Russian drone attack

Wreckage from a downed Russian drone has caused fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia on the night of 31 May-1 June.

Source: Serhii Borzov, Head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Borzov reported that all the relevant services are working. There are no casualties.

As of now, Kalibr missiles are heading towards the oblast.

