Russia loses over 1,130 soldiers in one day

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost over 1,130 soldiers and 44 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

508,780 (+1,130) military personnel;

7,740 (+12) tanks;

14,947 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;

13,184 (+44) artillery systems;

1,088 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

815 (+0) air defence systems;

357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

326 (+0) helicopters;

10,617 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,230 (+1) cruise missiles;

27 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

18,006 (+101) vehicles and tankers;

2,181 (+17) special vehicles and other equipment.

