Russia loses over 1,130 soldiers in one day
Saturday, 1 June 2024, 07:50
Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost over 1,130 soldiers and 44 artillery systems over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 June 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 508,780 (+1,130) military personnel;
- 7,740 (+12) tanks;
- 14,947 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 13,184 (+44) artillery systems;
- 1,088 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 815 (+0) air defence systems;
- 357 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 10,617 (+30) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,230 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 27 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 18,006 (+101) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,181 (+17) special vehicles and other equipment.
