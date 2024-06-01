All Sections
Zelenskyy reminds partners of Ukraine's needs after Russian attack overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 1 June 2024, 12:01
Ukrainian emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike on Vinnytsia Oblast. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said after Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 31 May-1 June that "partners know exactly" how to protect Ukraine's skies.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This night, another barrage of over 50 missiles of various types and around 50 Shahed drones targeted the south, centre, and west of Ukraine.

I am grateful to our warriors for shooting down the majority of them, but there were also hits. All services are working on the ground to provide recovery and relief. Everyone affected will receive all of the necessary assistance.

Russia's main goal is to normalise terror, exploit Ukraine's lack of sufficient air defence, and capitalise on Ukraine's partners' indecision.

Russian terrorists understand only the language of force. And the only way to stop this terror and keep it from becoming the norm is to promptly make effective decisions. Full protection for the Ukrainian sky must become the norm. So that the madmen in the Kremlin understand that their terror is futile.

Partners know exactly what is needed for this. Additional Patriot and other modern air defence systems for Ukraine. Accelerating and expanding the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine. Providing our warriors with all the necessary capabilities."

Details: Zelenskyy is adamant that once Russian leader Vladimir Putin loses the ability to attack civilians and civilian infrastructure, he "will be forced to stop his terror".

Subjects: Zelenskyyair defencemissile strike
